Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 90.4% during the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 207,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,565,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $2.74 on Friday, hitting $112.78. The company had a trading volume of 429,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day moving average of $116.55. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

