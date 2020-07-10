Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,521.23. 62,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,165. The stock has a market cap of $1,026.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,432.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,358.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,543.39.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

