Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Decreases Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,286 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Metlife by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 23.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Metlife by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,829. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

