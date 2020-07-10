Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Grows Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 167.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $1,016,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.83. 15,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $276.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.63.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

