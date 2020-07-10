Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Grows Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 1.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.13.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.73. 332,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,238. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

