Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $12.16 Million Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. AON makes up 2.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AON by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,843,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in AON by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.10.

NYSE:AON traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.00. 352,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,037. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.88. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

