Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $13.19 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,025 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515,773 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,117,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,540,000. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $200.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra cut their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

