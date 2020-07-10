Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $18.80 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,167 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 3.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.49. 2,285,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,205,440. The company has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

