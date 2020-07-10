Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $959,000 Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $80,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,955,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,656,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

