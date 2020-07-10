Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.33. 955,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.00. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.46.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

