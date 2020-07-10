Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Invests $9.04 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 187,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,035,000. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.6% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,079 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.11. 6,414,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,045,375. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.