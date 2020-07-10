Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases 563 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 23.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.91. 1,078,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,992. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $187.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

