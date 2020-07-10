Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,742. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average is $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

