Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $974,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.43. 1,462,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $102.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $138.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.