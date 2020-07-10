Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Reduces Holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1,456.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 82.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.38. 456,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.23 and its 200-day moving average is $107.46. NESTLE S A/S has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

