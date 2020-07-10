Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after buying an additional 165,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after buying an additional 151,622 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,142,000 after buying an additional 92,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,411,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.63. 24,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,673. The firm has a market cap of $153.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.47. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $395.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

