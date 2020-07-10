Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 312 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after purchasing an additional 977,188 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management grew its position in 3M by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.66. 890,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.80. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

