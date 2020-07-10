Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 440 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

CL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.38. 1,216,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,628. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

