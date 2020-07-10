Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 8,229 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 4.6% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Mastercard by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Mastercard by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 29,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,044 shares of company stock valued at $158,686,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Oppenheimer cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.43.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.17. 1,520,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,842. The firm has a market cap of $301.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.51 and a 200 day moving average of $291.31. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.