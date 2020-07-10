Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,578 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,000. Target comprises about 2.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 59,492 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Target by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Target by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 650,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $83,419,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.29. 961,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,301. Target Co. has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,388.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

