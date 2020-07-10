Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 2.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 12,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.20. 23,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.54. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

