Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 61.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,597,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.55. The company had a trading volume of 593,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,476. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $220.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.