Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.16). Acorda Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

NASDAQ:ACOR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 561,281 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 275,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 36.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 455,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

