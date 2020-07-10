AI Doctor Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $108,363.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, BtcTrade.im, Bibox and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045408 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.04874851 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002734 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00053613 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001978 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Huobi, Allcoin, BCEX, BitForex and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

