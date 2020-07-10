Airtel Africa (LON:HTWS) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:HTWS)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145.60 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 148.80 ($1.83), approximately 276,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($1.87).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTWS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Airtel Africa from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 230 ($2.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -7.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 715.30.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.