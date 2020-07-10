alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) Shares Down 4.3%

alpha-En Corporation (NASDAQ:ALPE)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.90, approximately 1,250 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered alpha-En from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Get alpha-En alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86.

alpha-En Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on developing technologies for manufacturing lithium metal for use in lightweight and high energy density batteries; and battery components and compounds of lithium. The company was formerly known as Avenue Entertainment Group, Inc and changed its name to alpha-En Corporation in July 2008.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for alpha-En Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alpha-En and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.