Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Eidelman Virant Capital’s 5th Largest Position

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.9% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $9.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,520.63. The stock had a trading volume of 803,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,430.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1,359.36. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,021.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.