Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $20.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,539.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,165. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,432.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,358.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,026.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,543.39.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

