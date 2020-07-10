AlphaValue Upgrades Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Buy

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.23. 566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,099. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.36. Diageo has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1,951.2% in the second quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Diageo by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

