Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.13

Altiplano Metals Inc (CVE:APN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 196000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.

About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring mineral properties in Canada and internationally. Its development projects include Farellon and Maria Luisa, which are copper-gold projects located in Chile. The company also owns interests in the Orogrande gold-silver project located in Idaho County, Idaho.

