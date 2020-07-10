Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $2,665.90 Average PT from Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,680.05.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $6,754,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $6.75 on Friday, reaching $3,189.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,936,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,792. The firm has a market cap of $1,587.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,193.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,622.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,181.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

