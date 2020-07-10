American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stock Position Increased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

AEP traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $84.11. 1,612,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

