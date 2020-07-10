American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Boosted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,213 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Express by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 278,155 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Express by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $914,455,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in American Express by 1,124.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.23. 2,741,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,418,258. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.96.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

