American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 324.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 105,625 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $2,581,611,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after buying an additional 8,692,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after buying an additional 8,097,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $858,681,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $332,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. UBS Group cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.96.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.17. 1,710,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,418,258. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

