AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Shares Up 0%

Shares of AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) were up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.97, approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AmeriStar Network from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AmeriStar Network from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AmeriStar Network from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.70.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

