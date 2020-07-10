AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $974.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report sales of $974.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $962.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $995.20 million. AMETEK reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.53.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 807,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,887. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

