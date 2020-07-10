AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. AMETEK posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.53.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

AME stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 807,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,887. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $88.21. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

