Analysts Anticipate Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.58.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $111.04. 39,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,964. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day moving average is $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

