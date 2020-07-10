Analysts Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Post $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Republic Services reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $122,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,038.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,940 shares of company stock worth $645,075 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,991,000 after buying an additional 515,787 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,768,000 after buying an additional 655,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,845,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $235,611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,616,000 after purchasing an additional 349,918 shares during the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $81.83. 774,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.