Analysts Expect Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.28). Gentherm reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 204.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THRM. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 459.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Shares of THRM traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,636. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

