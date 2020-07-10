Analyzing Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NYSE:MDRR)

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.3%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medalist Diversified REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Medalist Diversified REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. -2.88% -2.17% -0.40% Medalist Diversified REIT -43.80% -18.76% -5.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and Medalist Diversified REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. 3 0 0 0 1.00 Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 88.98%. Medalist Diversified REIT has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.98%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and Medalist Diversified REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. $336.79 million 0.30 -$10.87 million $1.05 1.21 Medalist Diversified REIT $8.27 million 1.05 -$3.02 million N/A N/A

Medalist Diversified REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Summary

Medalist Diversified REIT beats Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.

