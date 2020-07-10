Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Short Interest Down 7.7% in June

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,140,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 14,240,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anaplan from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.95.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $740,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,773,434.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $86,080.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,034 shares of company stock worth $10,631,950. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 36.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Anaplan by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.94. 67,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,266. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $63.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 2.00.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

