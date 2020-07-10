Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after buying an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.31.

Shares of NYSE ANTM remained flat at $$255.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 734,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,261. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

