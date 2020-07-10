Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. WBB Securities downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

In related news, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,306.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $195,389 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,561,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $305,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 136,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,442. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 3.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

