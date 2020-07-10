Arionum Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Arionum has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $147,138.06 and $25.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,232.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.59 or 0.02595099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.48 or 0.02572246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00478390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00737555 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00606725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014916 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

