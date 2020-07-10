Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million.

Aspen Group stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.62 million, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 0.71. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28.

In other Aspen Group news, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 11,193 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $80,589.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,137. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

