Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million.
Aspen Group stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.62 million, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 0.71. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28.
In other Aspen Group news, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 11,193 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $80,589.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,137. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.
About Aspen Group
Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.
