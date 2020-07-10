Auctus (AUC) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Auctus token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $17,857.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045408 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.04874851 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002734 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00053613 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,805,729 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.