B. Riley Increases National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Price Target to $34.50

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $34.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National General in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Get National General alerts:

Shares of NGHC stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.86. National General has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. National General had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National General will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGHC. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in National General by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in National General by 3.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in National General by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in National General by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in National General by 26.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.