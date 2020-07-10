Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Earning Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bed Bath & Beyond earned a coverage optimism score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBBY shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

BBBY traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 775,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,759,806. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

