Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.53

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.53 and traded as low as $5.51. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 5,801,557 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$7.51.

Get Bendigo and Adelaide Bank alerts:

In other news, insider Vicki Carter acquired 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.98 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of A$47,999.70 ($32,876.51). Also, insider James (Jim) Hazel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.21 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,050.00 ($21,267.12). Insiders purchased 17,515 shares of company stock valued at $124,315 in the last three months.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.