Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.53

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.53 and traded as low as $5.51. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 5,801,557 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$7.51.

In other news, insider Vicki Carter acquired 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.98 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of A$47,999.70 ($32,876.51). Also, insider James (Jim) Hazel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.21 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,050.00 ($21,267.12). Insiders purchased 17,515 shares of company stock valued at $124,315 in the last three months.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile (ASX:BEN)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

